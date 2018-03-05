Budget Session: Both Houses adjourned after Opposition protests over Nirav Modi-PNB scam

After a month-long recess, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today resumed for the second half of the Budget Session 2018. The opposition parties are expected to take on the government over multi-crore PNB scam involving Nirav Modi. Congress deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma, submitted a notice for a discussion under Rule 267 of the House on the PNB fraud case. He said: "We will demand answers from the government on the bank fraud scam. We will also demand answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the scam happened right under his watch."

Not only Congress but other opposition parties are set to corner the Modi government over the so-called 'Niravgate'. CPI leader D Raja in a statement to PTI said: "We will demand answers from the government on how the fraud happened. The banking sector is in a deep crisis and its credibility is under stake." The Congress is likely to raise the issue of vendetta politics. This comes in the wake of the CBI arresting former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case. The CBI last week arrested Karti for not cooperating with the agency and later sent him to 5-day judicial custody. The Congress party has accused the BJP of doing 'vendetta politics' and deviating the focus from bank fraud.



LIVE UPDATES

12:15 pm: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

Minutes after Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan read obituaries, the opposition members walked into the Well of the House to protest over PNB fraud and other issues.



11:30 am: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the house after N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party staged a protest over Andhra Pradesh special category status. YSR Congress Party MPs also protested in the national capital demanding 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh.

Matter of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi is connected to Congress, the problem started during their time, they cannot mislead the nation on this issue: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

In the Lok Sabha, the government listed: The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017, and The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017 for discussion and passage. In the Rajya Sabha, the government listed: The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017, and The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017 for passage.