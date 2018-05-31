Bypoll results 2018: Opposition parties show united force; BJP wins 1 Lok Sabha, 1 Assembly seat of total 14 seats

The results for 10 Assembly and four Lok Sabha seats across 10 states were held on Thursday, which threw some interesting surprises as the opposition parties showed a united force to trample the Modi-Shah juggernaut. Among all these seats, Kairana in Uattar Pradesh and Palghar in Maharashtra were the most watched-out Lok Sabha seats. RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan won from Kairana, while the BJP retained the Palghar seat. The bypolls hold importance as the opposition parties were hoping to repeat the Karnataka formula this time. Analysts are also calling it a referendum to the BJP before the 2019 General Elections. In UP, the results have been encouraging for the BJP. Before Kairana, it had lost the prestigious Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies to the SP, which was backed by the BSP.

Find out a state-by-state analysis of candidates who have won or lost and who are on the lead in the bypolls to these seats.

UP: Kairana (Lok Sabha), Noorpur (Assembly) -- RLD, SP win the seats

Yogi Adityanath-led BJP in Uttar Pradesh is staring at a huge political blow as united opposition candidate, RLD's Tabassum Hasan, has won from Kairana Lok Sabha seat over her nearest rival from the BJP, Mriganka Singh. The seat fell vacant after the death of Mriganka's father and BJP MP Hukum Singh. From the Noorpur Assembly seat, Samajwadi Party's Naeemul Hasan won by 5,000 votes over his BJP rival Avni Singh. RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan got the united opposition support of all major parties including the Congress, SP, and BSP. In Noorpur, Samajwadi Party was supported by the BSP and the AAP.

Maharashtra: Bhandara- Gondia and Palghar LS seats -- NCP, BJP winners

National Congress Party won the Gondia-Bhandara Lok Sabha seat by 45,000 votes. In Bhandara-Gondiya seat, which the BJP had won in the 2014 elections, NCP's Madhukar Kukade had earlier established a lead of 16,112 votes over the BJP's Hemant Patle. The bypoll in this constituency had been necessitated because BJP MP Nana Patole had quit the Lok Sabha membership as well as the party after publicly criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's style of functioning. However, BJP candidate Rajendra Gavit was able to register the victory from the Palghar constituency over his Shiv Sena rival Shrinivas Wanga by 29,572 votes.

Nagaland Lok Sabha seat -- BJP-backed NDPP winner

Ruling party NDPP's (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) Tokheho Yepthomi, who was supported by the BJP, won by 1,73,746 votes from his nearest rival from NPF (Naga People's Front).

Bihar: Jokihat Assembly seat -- RJD winner

In the minority dominated district of Araria in Bihar, Lalu Yadav's RJD emerged as an indisputable winner. RJD candidate won the Jokihat Assembly seat with a wide margin of 41,000 votes while JD(U) candidate Murshid Alam came the distant second. RJD's Shahnawaz Alam got 81,240 votes, while Murshid Alam could only get 40,016 votes.

Uttarakhand: Tharali Assembly seat -- BJP winner

From the Tharali Assembly constituency in Uttarakhand, BJP candidate Munni Devi Shah won with a margin of 1,872 votes over her nearest rival of the Congress party.

Kerala: Chengoor Assembly seat -- CPI-led LDF winner

Kerala's ruling CPI (M)-led LDF's Saji Cheriyan has won the Chengannur Assembly bypoll by a huge margin of 20,956 votes over his nearest Congress rival. Cheriyan polled 67,303 votes while the Congress-led UDF candidate D Vijaykumar got 46,347 votes and BJP's PS Sreedharan Pillai came third with 35,270 votes. Saji Cheriyan, CPI(M)'s Alappuzha district secretary, had maintained a steady lead from the beginning, and emerged victorious in a hard fought triangular contest between the three fronts-- LDF, UDF and NDA.

Jharakhand: Silli and Gomia Assembly seats -- JMM winner

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has retained both Silli and Gomia Assembly seats in the by-elections. In Gomia, JMM's candidate Babita Devi defeated AJSU nominee Lambodar Mahto by 1,300 votes while BJP's nominee Madhavlal Singh stood third on the seat. In Silli, JMM's Seema Mahto defeated AJSU chief and former state Deputy Chief Minister Sudesh Mahto by 13,000 votes. Both the seats were with the JMM.

Punjab: Shahkot Assembly seat -- Congress winner

Punjab's ruling Congress party candidate Hardev Singh Ladi won the Shahkot seat over his rival canidate from Shiromani Akali Dal, Naib Singh Khar. Ladi, who got 82,745 votes, won with a huge margin of 39,000 votes, while Kohar could secure 43,944 votes. The seat was vacated after the death of Naib Singh Khar's father Ajit Singh Kohar. Surprisingly, APP candidate Rattan Singh Kakkar Kalan could not save his security.

West Bengal: Maheshtala Assembly seat -- TMC winner

Mamata Bannerjee-led TMC registered another victory from Maheshtala Assembly seat. TMC candidate Dulal Das won by 62,896 votes, while BJP's Sujit Ghosh came second and CPM's Prabhat Choudhury was declared a distant third. The seat was left vacant after the death of TMC MLA Kasturi Das. Dulal Das got 1, 04, 818 votes while Ghosh could get 41,992 votes. CPM's Choudhury was polled 30,316 votes.

Meghalaya: Ampati Assembly seat -- Congress winner

The Congress party won the Ampati Assembly seat in Meghalaya. Congress candidate Miani D Shira defeated her rival from NPP (National People's Party) CG Momin by over 3,191 votes. The seat was vacated by Shira's father Mukul Sangma.

Karnataka: Rajarajeshwari Assembly seat -- Congress winner

The Congress party gave another beating blow to the saffron party in the state of Karnataka. The voting for the Assembly seat was withheld after over 1,000 voter I-cards were found in a flat in Jahahalli on May 9. Congress candidate Munirathna won the RR Nagar bypolls by 41,000 votes over his BJP rival Muniraju Gowda. With this victory, Congress has registered victory in 14 out of 27 Assembly seats in Bengaluru. Janata Dal (Secular) candidate, GH Ramachandra, secured the third spot.

With agency inputs