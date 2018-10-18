Carbon nano particles could help fight dengue, zika virus, and keep Delhi smog at bay

Indian researchers have found a way to kill two birds, namely mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and zika, and smog over national capital region, with one stone -- that is carbon nano particle. According to Journal of Vector Borne Diseases, the method aims to convert the carbon particles from crop stubble burning into carbon nano particles, which can then be used to check the spread of mosquitoes.

The females of Aedes mosquitoes lay eggs in stagnant water, and are responsible for spreading dengue, malaria, chikungunya and zika virus. Usually chemical pesticides are sprayed around areas which could be hotspots for mosquito growth. According to the research paper in the journal, carbon nano particles could be the non-toxic means of mosquito control.

A team from Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), led by nano-technologist Sabyasachi Sarkar, showed under laboratory conditions that water-soluble Carbon Nano Particles (wsCNP) dissolved into stagnant water with mosquito larvae cuts off their respiration. This leads to larvae dying due to lack of oxygen before they could reach the pupae stage, one step before they could become full-grown mosquitoes.

For their study, Sarkar and his team reared some Aedes aegypti mosquito (responsible for spread of zika virus) larvae from a shallow pool near their institute in an aquarium with three micrograms per millilitre of fluorescent wsCNP. Through fluorescent imaging of the larvae under observation, the researchers found that the carbon nano particle had a tendency of depositing itself over the respiratory organ, causing lack of oxygen. This causes them to perish before they could reach the pupae stage.

"Under controlled burning of the crop residue, one can get tonnes of such nano-products with little chemical modification. This carbon based nano-powder so obtained can be distributed to the people for application on any suspected water bodies near homes, offices and schools," Sarkar told news agency IANS.

This could prevent the smog formed due to smoke from crop stubble burning. This smog covers Delhi and other parts of national capital region during winters, causing severe breathing problems among people living here.

"Based on these observations it can be concluded that the use of non-toxic, wsCNP is safe to prevent growth of mosquito around house-hold premises. These nano particles could be economically produced and preserved in the solid form for infinite period of time and can be used as and when required by the people without any help unlike sought to spray chemical insecticides or fogging by specialists," the report in Journal of Vector Borne Diseases said.

Being non-destructive, the wsCNP does not have to be replenished for a long time after being added to the identified water bodies, Sarkar was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Some experts, however, are still sceptical of the efficacy of carbon nano-particles in fighting off the mosquito problem, believing that it can only work in controlled laboratory conditions and not in the nature.

