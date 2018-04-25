Cash-strapped Naidu's push for tech-enabled governance projects in Andhra

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is often called a cyber savvy politician and with good reason. Back in late 90s, when Madhapur was little more than a rocky suburb of Hyderabad, Naidu, as the chief minister of the then united Andhra Pradesh, transformed it into an IT hub. The suburb eventually got rechristened as Cyberabad.

Today, Naidu, short of funds to build a new capital at Amaravati, near Vijayawada in Andhra, is showcasing Andhra's tech governance projects, including a major real-time governance control centre that he has set up in Amaravati. Permanent building structures have been built across 6 lakh sq ft at Rs 600 crore in the new capital, to temporarily house the state secretariat.

One such tech project is the state government's collaboration with IT major Tech Mahindra to establish, what is being billed, as the country's first Cyber Security Operations Centre (APCSOC). The state-of-the-art Cyber Security Operations Centre, launched on Monday, April 23rd, in the new capital region and currently in Vijayawada, is equipped with traditional security operations centre and predictive threat analytics capabilities.

The security coverage extends to all the central and state government entities, according to a media release put out by Tech Mahindra. It quotes Rajiv Singh, Global Head of Enterprise Security & Risk Management, Tech Mahindra, as saying: "In order to protect government infrastructure and assets from the threats of growing and constantly evolving cyber-attacks, we have designed and deployed the Andhra Pradesh Cyber Security Operations Centre, (APCSOC) - that will extend its security coverage to all state government departments and entities. This is a big step forward towards an integrated approach to security and risk management - an aspect that is affecting both the private and government sectors today."

While the investment numbers are not readily available, it should be noted that Naidu is not in the best of times financially. He is miffed with the centre and after the split with the former partner BJP, is already coping with rising debt, growing revenue deficit and pending bills.

But then, a visit to state secretariat, particularly, Naidu's office block will tell you the importance he gives to the use of information technology. A key symbol of this is his real-time governance facility - a large glass-panelled room with huge wall size screens and parallel desktop monitors, giving real-time information on various parameters about government department files that have been digitised and can be accessed by ministers and officials anytime, anywhere. Then, there is CM Office Real Time Executive, called CORE dashboard in quickspeak, which is meant to provide details of the power situation, weather updates and forecasts, water levels in canals and the progress of government schemes.

Balaji Adivishnu, director in the department of real time governance in the chief minister's office says that since September last year, what stands out is the scale at which satisfaction levels of citizens across 34 different schemes are getting measured. Apart from this, for nearly three years now, there has been extensive use of IoT using more than one million sensors. In addition, at regular intervals, Balaji Adivishnu says, Naidu monitors the progress of the construction in the capital region based on the drone shot images and regular video conferences.