CBDT goes all out to meet the hiked direct tax collection target of over Rs 10 lakh crore

Rs 10.05 lakh crore. That's the collection target that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is gunning for this fiscal. To remind you, in Budget 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had revised the target for direct tax collection - which includes personal income tax and corporate tax - for 2017-18 to this figure, up from the budgeted Rs 9.80 lakh crore. So the CBDT has asked its field officers to step up efforts and focus more on better performing zones.

"We are looking at better advance tax collection for January-March quarter. If the trend of October-December quarter continues, we will be able to achieve the landmark Rs 10 lakh crore target," said an official. Actually, according to a statement issued by the CBDT last month, this entire financial year has thus far been promising on this front. The growth rate of total net direct tax collections has climbed up from 14.8 per cent in the April-June quarter to 15.8 per cent in Q2, then 18.2 per cent in Q3. In fact, the government has already raked in Rs 6.95 lakh crore in the April-January period, which is 69.2 per cent of the revised target.

According to Deloitte India Senior Director Sanjay Kumar, usually 25 per cent collections for the fiscal come in the March quarter. "It is quite regular that in the last quarter, refunds are issued quite sluggishly. All these would contribute to augmenting the tax collections and so, there is a good chance that even the higher revenue target would be achieved," he added. In comparison, the government had collected Rs 8.49 lakh crore as direct taxes in the last fiscal (2016-17).

According to the official, the focus areas of the department for stepping up tax collection will be to follow up with entities that are currently giving taxes on the basis of self-assessment. "We will check if the tax assessment matches the income profile," he explained, adding that refunds will also be closely monitored. Not only is demonetisation data being scrutinised to check whether some taxes can be recovered in current fiscal itself based on the tax returns filed, but tax officials have also been advised to ensure that Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) is duly deposited to the central exchequer and to follow up on arrears. That apart, "higher targets" have been set for zones which are on track to achieve their initial target.

This frenetic pace being set by the CBDT is understandable in light of the much-talked about fiscal slippage this year - the government is likely to breach the fiscal deficit target by 300 basis points (bps), from 3.2% to 3.5% of the GDP. Jaitley has repeatedly said that a key reason for this slippage is that they have accounted for only 11-month of GST against 12-month of expenses. "In the old regime, you would get paid the tax in same month the liability is accrued, but in GST you get paid only by 20th of the next month. So in the current fiscal, the March GST would only come in April. Therefore, we have accounted only for 11-month of GST," he said at a FICCI event earlier this month, adding that if we account for the Rs 36,000 crore additional revenue from one month of GST, it would cover a significant portion of the 300 bps slippage.

If that's true then meeting the revised direct tax collection target will help bridge the gap and give the government some breathing room.

