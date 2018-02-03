CBI arrests Kanpur GST commissioner, eight others in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a GST commissioner from Kanpur over charges of taking bribes. Apart from the commissioner, the investigative agency nabbed three superintendents of the GST department and five others.

Sansar Chand, a 1986-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, and his superintendents - Aman Shah, Rajeev Singh Chandel, Ajay Srivastava - were arrested when they were collecting Rs 1.5 lakh as bribe on Friday night, a IANS report said. Apart from them, CBI also arrested an office staffer Saurabh Pandey, along with a middle man and three private individuals. The accused were arrested during late-night operation in Kanpur and Delhi.

The arrested commissioner was reportedly used to take bribes from businessmen on a weekly and monthly basis for protection against action from department. The middle man Awasthi used to extort companies for money, which was paid to the accused in monthly or quarterly.

The money was used to be channeled through hawala channel to Delhi through on Aman Jain. At times, the payments used to be in the form of gifts.

The man who allegedly gave the bribe has also been taken into custody, a source said. The sources said his wife is also named in the FIR but has not been arrested.