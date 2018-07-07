CBI, ED in touch with nations directly to get Nirav Modi

Investigative agencies are communicating directly with countries where Nirav Modi could be present despite the Interpol issuing a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against the fugitive celebrity diamantaire.

Government sources said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already communicated with Hong Kong authorities and will approach other countries too. Both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED are using other channels as well to tighten the noose around the fraudster.

"We want to use all possible ways to get Nirav Modi and target his business. We are also eyeing his foreign assets and that is why we are coordinating directly with the authorities of those countries. Interpol will continue giving us inputs based on the RCN," an official said.

The ED has also initiated the process of extradition against Modi from the UK and Hong Kong. According to sources, Modi was in Brussels till the third week of June.

While the Interpol's Diffusion against Modi was in place, Modi travelled to, at least, six countries - UK, UAE, US, Germany, France and Hong Kong - multiple times on his revoked passport and none of nations informed Indian agencies immediately.

According to sources, the CBI is communicating with, at least, five countries directly to keep tab on Modi's movement.