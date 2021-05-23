CBSE Board Exams 2021: Centre asks states to send suggestions by May 25

The Centre on Sunday asked states to send their suggestions on conducting CBSE class 12 exams on May 25 so that a final decision on the exams can be taken at the earliest.

The Centre on Sunday conducted a high-level meeting with education ministers and education secretaries of states and union territories and chairpersons of state examination boards to discuss conducting class 12 exams. The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar were also present during the meeting.

In a series of tweets, Pokhriyal said the meeting was extremely fruitful and immensely valuable suggestions were received.

"I'm confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the Class 12th board exams and remove the uncertainty among student's and parent's minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest," he said.

He reiterated that safety, security, and future of students and teachers are important to the government.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in light of the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.