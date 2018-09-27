CBSE classes 10, 12 exams to be held in February next year

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for 2019 will begin from the month of February. The exam schedule will be released next week, as mentioned by the board on Wednesday. The exams for Skill Education (Vocational) and related subjects will be conducted in the second half of the month.

The board's decision comes after a Delhi High Court order on July 11, 2018. The court directed Delhi University and CBSE to ensure that from the commencing academic year, the result of the board, including re-evaluation is taken into consideration while determining the cut-off date for admission into the colleges of DU.

Once the order was pronounced, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar instructed the university and the board to comply with the court's mandate, as mentioned in a report in The Indian Express.

Along with 40 different vocational subjects, CBSE will conduct exams for Typography and Computer Applications (English), Graphics, Office Communication etc in February as these subjects have larger practical component and shorter theory papers.

With the new scheduling of the datesheet, it will be easier for the board to release the main and re-evaluation results. That in turn will help the students get admissions in various courses across universities in India.

The board exams were conducted from March to April last year. A total of 10.76 students had registered for the exams, out of which 10.20 lakh appeared

