Centre approves Rs 8,606 crore for border infrastructure and management

The Centre has approved Rs 8,606 crore for 60 projects being implemented under the umbrella scheme of Border Infrastructure and Management (BIM) to meet special development needs of people living in those areas, officials said Wednesday.

The projects are being implemented in 17 states having the international borders with Pakistan, China, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The umbrella scheme Border Infrastructure and Management containing 60 projects and with an outlay of Rs 8,606 crore has been approved, a home ministry official said.

The projects are implemented in 111 border districts to meet special development needs of border population with focus on people living within 50 kms of the international border.

The schemes include construction of roads, schools, primary health centres, promotion of rural tourism, border tourism, promotion of sports activities, cleanliness mission, protection of heritage sites, supply of drinking water, community centres, connectivity, drainage, to enable sustainable living in border areas, another official said.

Construction of helipads in remote and inaccessible hilly areas which do not have road connectivity, skill development training to farmers for the use of modern and scientific technique in farming, organic farming are some of the other areas where the projects are being implemented.

India shares borders with Pakistan (3,323 km), China (3,488 km), Nepal (1,751 km), Bhutan (699 km), Myanmar (1,643 km) and Bangladesh (4,096 km).