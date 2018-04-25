Centre planning nationwide 'Kisan Kalyan Karyashala' for farmer outreach on May 2

In a massive, countrywide farmer outreach exercise, the central government will organize block level Kisan Kalyan Karyashala on May 2, where farmers from each block will gather to interact with agriculture officers, scientists and progressive farmers to discuss ways to increase their income through adoption of new technology. The occasion will also provide an opportunity to create awareness of various central government programmes.

Informing this at the National Kharif Conference 2018 organised in New Delhi, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Radha Mohan Singh sought the full cooperation of state governments to implement the central schemes and missions in respective states.

"All-round development of the agriculture sector is needed to ensure the stock of food and agriculture product; and enhance farmers' income. The aim of the government is to make agriculture policy and programs 'income-oriented' rather than 'production-oriented," the minister said.

The minister said that the government is committed to agrarian reforms and will provide adequate budgetary support to all the programmes.

The 'multi-dimensional seven-point' strategy pursued by the ministry includes an emphasis on irrigation along with end to end solution on creation of resources for 'more crop per drop', provision of quality seeds and nutrients according to the soil quality of each farm, large investments in warehouses and cold chains to prevent post-harvest losses and promotion of value addition through food processing. The minister also highlighted the need for implementation of National Agricultural Markets and e-platforms (e-NAM) to eliminate shortcomings of all the 585 centers and introduction of crop insurance scheme at a lower cost. Promotion of allied activities such as dairy-animal husbandry, poultry, bee-keeping, Har Medh Per Ped, horticulture, and fisheries was also highlighted.

"The main goal of the government is not only to identify potential areas of agriculture where more investment needs to be made but also to enhance income by diversification into horticulture and animal husbandry and fisheries and suggest ways to reduce risks. In order to achieve the goal of doubling farmers' income, the agriculture ministry has been continuously working to reduce the cost of farming; increase production through better productivity; ensuring profitable returns and risk management given the uncertainty of weather," he pointed out.

The minister stressed the role of schemes such as National Food Security Mission, Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), National Mission on Oilseeds and Oil Palm, Rashtriya Gokul Mission, National Livestock Mission, Blue Revolution etc. in boosting productivity. Similarly, to reduce the cost of farming, Soil Health Card, use of neem-coated urea and more crop per drop etc are being implemented successfully, he claimed. While e-NAM, cold storage, storage facility at concessional rate of interest, post-harvest credit facility, increase in base MSP etc were projected as means of improving income, adoption of risk management and sustainable practices, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and organic farming mission for north east were highlighted as the other schemes that will help fulfill the seven point strategy.