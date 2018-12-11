Chhattisgarh state assembly election results 2018: Congress set to show the way out to Raman Singh government

After ruling Chhattisgarh for three terms, Raman Singh's BJP government seems to have been brought to a screeching halt. According to trends so far, Congress is set to surpass the BJP in the state it held for 15 years. The Congress has a lead in a decisive 63 seats, whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in only 18 seats.

The 2018 Chhattisgarh state assembly elections has been a contest between the prestige of Raman Singh-led BJP's and the Congress' comeback in the state. Interestingly, a third front came into play with the alliance of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) of former CM and Congressman Ajit Jogi, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, and Communist Party of India.

Not that it is going to make a difference, as Congress seems poised for a decisive victory. The other candidates are leading on nine seats as of now. Jogi, the maiden CM of Chhattisgarh, has said that his JCC(J) will sit in the Opposition.

While Raman Singh is leading by a great margin in Rajnandagaon constituency against Karuna Shukla, five ministers from his cabinet are trailing in their respective constituencies. Interestingly, Singh was part of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government as Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in 1999, whereas Shukla is the niece of the former Prime Minister.

While final results in the Chhattisgarh state assembly elections are still awaited, celebrations from Congress workers are in full swing in the state. Senior Congress leaders have started to gather at the state headquarters in Raipur to discuss the future course of action. And they are not taking any chances.

All winning MLAs have been asked to report at party headquarters by tonight. Meanwhile, three names have appeared in the race to Congress' Chief Ministerial candidate - Tamradhwaj Sahu, TS Singh Deo and Bhupesh Baghel.

Sahu has been sent to the Chhattisgarh by Congress president Rahul Gandhi to contest state elections. He has secured a lead in Durg (Rural) constituency over the BJP candidate Jageshwar Sahu. TS Singh Deo has represented Congress as the Leader of Opposition in Chhattisgarh state assembly. He is leading in the Ambikapur constituency with almost 36,000 votes against BJP's Anurag Singh Deo.

Bhagel, on the other hand, is the Chhattisgarh Congress president and is credited with bringing the party to its present stature in the state. He is contesting from Patan constituency, where he is ahead of BJP candidate Motilal Sahu by almost 13,000 votes.

