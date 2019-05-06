Supreme Court judge panel gives clean chit to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in sexual harassment case

The In House panel investigating the allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has given him a clean chit in the case. The accusations against the chief justice were levelled by a former woman employee of the Supreme Court.

The three-member panel headed by Justice SA Bobde said in its report that it had found no substance in the allegations contained in the complaint made by the woman against Gogoi.

Other members of the in house panel are Justices Indira Banerjee and Indu Malhotra. The Secretary General of Supreme Court of India in a statement said the report has been submitted to "next senior judge competent to receive the report" as well as to the Chief Justice of India.

#NotInMyName This is a scandal Indira Jaising v Supreme Court of India was also a case of sexual harassment by a sitting High Court of Karnataka. It is a pre RTI case and is bad in law Demand the disclosure of the findings of the enquiry committee in public interest https://t.co/Saw07mBPhV - indira jaising (@IJaising) May 6, 2019

The statement said the in-house committee has found no substance in the allegations made by the former Supreme Court employee. The statement also while said the report filed by the panel would not be made public.

Chief Justice Gogoi had Wednesday appeared before an in-house inquiry committee looking into allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by a former woman employee of the Supreme Court.