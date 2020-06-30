China says 'strongly concerned' after India bans 59 Chinese apps

China has said it is "strongly concerned" and is verifying the development after India banned 59 Chinese apps.

"China is strongly concerned and verifying the situation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was quoted by ANI as saying.

Tensions between India and China have been high since the Galwan Valley incident on June 14, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. The anti-China sentiment has been growing with many politicians and public figures calling for the boycott of Chinese products.

On Monday evening, the government ordered a ban on 59 Chinese apps, including popular video-sharing app TikTok.

The Ministry of Information Technology in its official notice to ban the apps said that the apps are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

In an official statement, Nikhil Gandhi, head of TikTok India said that TikTok is in the process of complying with the "interim order" of the government. "We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and have not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government," Gandhi said.

Other popular apps that have also been banned include the instant-file sharing app Shareit, UC Browser and CamScanner.

