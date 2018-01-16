CJI sets up 5-judge Constitution Bench without 'rebel' judges, to hear Aadhaar, Section 377

Four days ago four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court held a press conference and openly criticized the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, over the allocation of cases. Now, a five-judge Constitution Bench has been announced by the CJI that does not include any of the 'rebel' judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph. Instead the bench includes judges of lower seniority - Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and is headed by CJI Misra.

On January 17, the newly-formed bench will commence hearing on eight crucial cases that include validity of the Aadhaar Act, Section 377, and entry of women in Kerala's Sabarimala temple.

On January 12, the four judges called a press conference and claimed that cases were assigned on the basis of preference. "Four of us are convinced, the democracy will not survive. We met CJI this morning, with specific request but we could not convince him. We had no choice but to communicate to the nation to take care of the institution. We place it before people of country," Justice Gogoi said during the conference.

"All our efforts have failed and we are all convinced that unless this institution is not preserved, democracy can't be protected in the country," Justice Chelameswar said.

Former Attorney-General of India Soli Sorabjee reacted to the press conference and said that he was not in favour of this and said that he wished the four judges had not done this.

The Indian National Congress also released a statement at the wake of this unprecedented event, and said, "The Congress Party earnestly appeals that the Full Court of the Supreme Court should take up the issues raised by the four Honourable Judges and find solutions that are consistent with the traditions and conventions of the Judiciary pointed out by the four Honourable Judges and that will preserve the independence of the judiciary."

The Attorney General and the Bar Council of India have claimed that the issue has been sorted out between the five justices but the CJI is yet to meet the four judges, according to PTI.