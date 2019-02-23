CM Kejriwal announces indefinite hunger strike from March 1 over 'statehood for Delhi' demand

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that he will launch an indefinite hunger strike from March 1 to press the demand for full statehood to Delhi.

Addressing the budget session of Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal stepped up his attack on the Centre and said the Delhi government is unable to perform its duties towards people of the city because it lacked power.

He claimed the people of Delhi were facing "injustice and humiliation" since independence because the government elected by them lacked power to work for them.

"The elected government of Delhi cannot give people justice, work for them and take up development works because it lacks power and the central government obstructs its functioning. Is the value of Delhi voters less than other states?" he questioned.

He said the Centre has control over Delhi Police, municipal corporations and DDA, which is why people "were suffering due to high crime rate, insanitation and lack of development".

