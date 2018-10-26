Commerce ministry to unveil export strategy to promote champion sectors soon

Union Commerce Ministry will unveil a comprehensive state specific export strategy that will spell out country-specific, product-specific measures that will help boost Indian merchandise and service exports. An agri-export policy will also be in place soon. Commerce minister Suresh Prabhu said that that the strategy will be 'released in a few days'.

Speaking at the Export Summit organised by industry chamber CII in Delhi on October 26, Prabhu said that the strategy has been prepared in taking inputs from sectoral ministries. Meetings with concerned ministries have already been held, where different ministries and stakeholders have been consulted, after which a matrix of specific action points have been prepared sector wise, commodity wise and territory wise, he explained.

In a bid to boost service exports, government has identified 12 champion service sectors including IT, healthcare and tourism and set aside Rs 5000 crore to promote those sectors. The government is also revamping its project export strategy and preparing country and region specific export guidelines.

The champion merchandise sectors that will get special support from the government include gems and jewellery, leather, textile and apparels.

According to the minister, the government's export friendly measures have caused India's exports to grow by 9.8 per cent in financial year 2017-18. "This is exceptional in the light of huge decline in export growth in the previous years", he said. Further, the positive growth in exports happened at a time when there are a lot of negative headwinds globally, the minister added.

Prabhu further stated that he is personally monitoring the progress and regular meetings are being held with sectoral ministries, export promotion councils and exporters. Certain issues which were affecting growth of exports have been specifically taken up with Department of Revenue and Ministry of Environment.

Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Alok Vardhan Chaturvedi, spoke about the recent initiatives taken by the Commerce Ministry to smoothen procedures for exporters. Most procedures are now online and hard copies of the documents are not required to be submitted. DGFT is also planning to have online export related courses to inform, train and facilitate first time exporters. The DGFT is also in the process of overhauling the IT network of the DGFT so that there is no wastage of time for online submission of documents.