Congress CM race in Rajasthan: Pilot, Gehlot meet Rahul Gandhi; major announcement soon

The Assembly elections in Rajasthan are over but the uncertainty over the next chief minister isn't. Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party is trying everything not to make it look like an open war within the state Congress members. But the supporters of both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, the most probable choices for the top job, are making it tough for the central Congress leadership to zero in on one candidate. Amid rumours of infighting between the two factions led by Pilot and Gehlot, the Congress has maintained the consultations are on, and the final name could be announced anytime during the day.

"We are getting inputs from MLAs, we are getting inputs from workers, we are getting comprehensive answers, and you will see the chief minister soon," said Rahul Gandhi, after holding hectic deliberations with Congress workers earlier at his residence. The potential CM candidates in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, including Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Kamal Nath, also arrived in Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi at his residence to apprise him about the whole situation.

Kamal Nath is reportedly considered the top contender for the CM post in Madhya Pradesh. For Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot seems to be ahead in the race, considering his political acumen, administrative experience, and his acceptability among the Congress alliance partners. The faction supporting Sachin Pilot has also put a brave face and is refusing to back down till the final decision is made. They argue that it was Sachin Pilot who as the Rajasthan Congress chief led the party to a major victory in Rajasthan.

The final decision on the CMs will be made after Rahul Gandhi's meeting with the party's observers AK Antony and KC Venugopal for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, respectively. These observers had gone to Rajasthan and MP to understand the point of view of the newly-elected party MLAs about their favourite candidates for the CM post.

Rahul Gandhi had also sent an audio message to the Congress party workers in three states, asking them to choose their CM candidates. "Now I want to ask you a vital question: Who should be the chief minister? Please mention just one name. I'm the only person who would know whom you are naming. No one in the party will know. Please speak after the beep". The audio message has reportedly reached over 7.3 lakh workers across the three states. Meanwhile, Gehlot and Pilot have left from Rahul Gandhi's residence, and the suspense could be over soon.