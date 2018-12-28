Congress says no ban on The Accidental Prime Minister movie in Madhya Pradesh

The trailer of Anupam Kher-starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister' has stirred commotion in the political corridors of the country and might have stepped on some toes in the process. The trailer paints Manmohan Singh as a victim of the politics by the Congress during his dual tenure as the Prime Minister in UPA-I and II governments. Reports on Friday afternoon suggested that the silver screen recollection based on the book of the same name might be prohibited from releasing in Madhya Pradesh.

However, the Congress party, which came into power in Madhya Pradesh after the recent State Assembly elections, has denied any ban on the film in the state. "This is incorrect. M.P Govt has taken no such decision," posted Congress MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala on Twitter.

This is incorrect. M.P Govt has taken no such decision. Fake propaganda by BJP won't desist us from questioning the Modi Govt on- Rural Distress, Unemployment, Demo Disaster, Flawed GST, Failed Modinomics, All pervading Corruption! Nation wants Governance, not diversion! https://t.co/ArKOALpS09 - Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 28, 2018

The movie The Acccidental Prime Minister revolves around Dr Manmohan Singh, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance.

The trailer of the film, which was released on Thursday, has already generated quite a buzz on social media after it showed Singh as the victim of the inside politics during the Congress-led UPA government regime. Based on the former Prime Minister's media advisor Sanjaya Baru's book, the movie has created a political stir that showed a controversial relationship between Dr Singh and the Congress party.

The political controversy was sparked after the three-minute long trailer of the film was shared by the official Twitter handle of the BJP, @BJP4India.

Riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years. Was Dr Singh just a regent who was holding on to the PM's chair till the time heir was ready? Watch the official trailer of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, based on an insider's account, releasing on 11 Jan! pic.twitter.com/ToliKa8xaH - BJP (@BJP4India) December 27, 2018

The tweet garnered a lot of attention, with many criticising government for endorsing a Bollywood movie based on the opposition and a previous government.

Many in the Congress have raised objections over the the film, while the BJP has praised it as a "riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years".

In one of his tweets, Surjewala said it that it was a part of fake propaganda by the BJP ahead of the 2019 general elections. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has not made any comment on the film.

Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film is a biographical political drama, presented by Rudra Production (UK), Bohra Bros in association with Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen India Limited). Written by Mayank Tewari, the film will hit cinemas on January 11.

