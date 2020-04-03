Coronavirus: After doctor, two nurses test positive at Delhi Cancer Institute

Two nurses working at the Delhi State Cancer Institute were tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. On March 31, a doctor at the same institute had also been tested positive for the coronavirus.

Health authorities have started contact tracing of these nurses. After the doctor was tested positive, the hospital had closed its OPD, offices, labs and had carried out a sanitation process for the entire structure. The doctor had no travel history but reportedly got the virus from his brother.

These cases are now part of a list of health workers in Delhi who have been infected with coronavirus. A resident doctor from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. There were also reports of a CRPF

doctor placed in Saket, Delhi being tested positive with the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, three doctors in Delhi had also tested positive for COVID-19, two of them are from Safdarjung Hospital. The third doctor works at Sadar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital.

Less than ten days ago, two mohalla clinic doctors were also tested positive for coronavirus. The wife and daughter of one the mohalla clinic doctors were also tested positive for COVID-19. The Delhi government had issued a notice for all people who had visited the mohalla clinics to self-quarantine themselves and report at once if they displayed any symptoms.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country was at 2088 as of 9:00 am on Friday. Hundred and fifty-six people have been cured/discharged and 56 people have died.

