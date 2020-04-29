Coronavirus: Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry says opening economy in parts may lead to severe crisis

Amitabh Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer of Axis Bank has said that the government needs to lift the lockdown entirely or India could face severe economic implications. He added that it could take around six to nine quarters for the revival of the economy as there is no fiscal support amid what is, perhaps, one of the strictest lockdown restrictions globally. He further added that as such, multiple corporates and individuals would undergo severe financial stress.

According to CNBC-TV18, Chaudhry said that if the economy is shut for anywhere between seven to ten weeks, then the entire country needs to be opened up. "We cannot be opening parts of the economy, there are so many interlinkages of everything you open up. You can continue with your strict norms in terms of how you will shut down parts of the country or city or districts if there is a red spot developed but the country has to be opened up. Otherwise it is going to lead to a huge economic crisis," he said.

The Axis Bank CEO said that India has one of the strictest lockdowns in the world. "India - based on where we stand today - has one of the strictest lockdowns in the world and from an economic support perspective, we have still got some distance to cover," he added.

Chaudhry's comments come after Axis Bank reported a 65 per cent decline in its net profit for the financial year ended March 31. The net profits fell to Rs 1,627 crore as compared to Rs 4,677 crore during FY19. The profit was impacted by higher provisions taken in FY20 and the one time deferred tax assets (DTA) charge in Q2 to incorporate revised corporate tax rates, the bank said in a regulatory filing. As for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020 (Q4 FY20), the bank reported a net loss of Rs 1,387.78 crore versus net profit of Rs 1,505.06 crore for the corresponding period last year.

After its quarterly results, Axis Bank was trading as the top loser on Nifty as the lender's share price dropped 6.15% intraday to Rs 427 on Wednesday.

