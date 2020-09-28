Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 tally cross 60 lakh with spike of 82,170 new cases in 24 hours

India's coronavirus tally trotted past 60 lakh on Monday, September 28 with 82,170 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Out of the 60.74 lakh cases, 9.62 lakh are active cases, comprising 15.85 per cent of the total caseload, health ministry data showed. 50.16 lakh COVID-19 patients have been cured or discharged from hospitals, taking the recovery rate to 82.58 per cent.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the pathogen jumped to 95,542 with 1,039 fatalities registered in the last 24 hours. However, the case fatality rate has dipped to 1.57 per cent, according to (health) ministry's data.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 7.20-crore samples have been tested so far, with 7.09-lakh tests being conducted on Sunday.

Also Read: COVID-19 pandemic: One in every 250th person on Earth now infected

Delhi recorded 3,292 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of infections in the national capital to 2.71 lakh.

More than 40 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Delhi for the second successive day on Sunday, September 27 taking the total count of virus fatalities in the national capital to 5,235, the health ministry said on Sunday, adding that India registered 10 lakh recoveries in the last 11 days.

"India's total recoveries cross the landmark milestone of 50 lakh. The rise from 1 lakh in June '20 has been steep. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days," the health ministry said on Twitter, adding that recovered cases have surpassed active cases by over five times.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally zoomed past 13.39 lakh in Maharashtra with 18,056 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. With 380 fatalities (in last 24 hours), the death toll in the state jumped to 35,571, it added.

India is the second worst-affected country in terms of coronavirus cases after the US, while it is on third spot in terms of COVID-19 deaths globally after the US and Brazil.