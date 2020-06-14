Coronavirus crisis: PM Modi meets Shah, Vardhan; reviews COVID-19 situation in country

As cases coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India's response to COVID-19 pandemic and assess the overall situation in the country. The PM took stock of COVID-19 situation in different states and UTs, including Delhi. It was observed during the meeting that out of the total cases in India, two-thirds -- about 66 per cent -- are coming from five states, especially big cities. PM Modi told them to augment testing and number of beds and services to effectively handle the peak surge of daily cases.

The Prime Minister also took cognizance of the recommendations of the empowered group on city and district-wise requirements of hospital beds or isolation beds. He also advised the ministry to ensure suitable preparations because of the start of the monsoon season.

Reviewed the COVID-19 situation across the nation during a high level meeting. We also reviewed the roadmap ahead, and steps to contain the pandemic in the parts where most cases are coming from.

The issue of rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi was also discussed considering the next two-month projection. The Prime Minister asked Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to hold an emergency meeting with Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Shah and Vardhan will meet Kejriwal and Baijal at 11 am today to discuss the coronavirus crisis in Delhi. The Members of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr Randeep Guleria, will also be present.

The meeting is being held amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The national capital recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, with 2,137 people being tested positive for the virus and 71 deaths on Friday. With this, the total confirmed coronavirus cases in Delhi stands at 36,824, including 1,214 deaths and 13,398 recoveries.

Delhi has one of the highest tests per million population rate in the country, however, with the number of cases increasing every day, there is pressure on the administration to even further increase the number of tests conducted each day.

As India gradually emerges from the coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Modi will also hold a fresh round of meeting with chief ministers on June 16 and 17 via video conference. This will be the sixth time that PM Modi will meet chief ministers to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the country; the last one was on May 11.

India has crossed 3 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 11,458 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total cases in the country now stand at 3,08,993, including 386 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are now 1,45,779 active cases in India, 1,54,330 recoveries and 8,884 deaths. India has overtaken the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases. India is the ninth most affected country when it comes to the number of deaths due to COVID-19.

