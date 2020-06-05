Coronavirus crisis: SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking price cap on treatment

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre on a PIL seeking capping of treatment cost of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals in the country.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan issued notice to the Centre on the PIL filed by Avishek Goenka for fixing an upper limit of cost for COVID-19 treatment by private hospitals.

The court said that the copy of the PIL be served on Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who would take instruction on the issue and reply in a week.

The plea has also sought increasing the number of private quarantine facilities and hospitals with an option to the infected people for availing such facilities on payment basis and said that currently such an option is not given to patients.

It also said that the government be asked to fix indicative rates of treatment for similar standards of such facilities.

There should be a time-bound settlement of mediclaim by insurance companies and cashless treatment facilities be extended to all insured patients, the plea said.

