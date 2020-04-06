Coronavirus fight: Cabinet passes ordinance to suspend MPLADS fund till 2022

In an unprecedented move, the Union Cabinet has passed an ordinance that suspends the MPLADs (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds for two years. The MPLADs fund has been suspended till 2022, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday.The minister said that Rs 7,900 crore from the MPLADS scheme will go to Consolidated Fund of India, the main bank account of the government. The Consolidated Fund of India is the term used for the total revenue collected by the government through taxes and expenses incurred in the form of borrowings and loans.
The move is seen as a part of government's efforts to address the challenges in the fight against COVID-19. The fund will be used for purchase of equipments for government hospitals and dispensaries, medical testing and screening of patients and also setting up other related facilities.
As per the amendments to MPLADS guidelines, MPs can now utilise funds under MPLADS for the following:
By Chitranjan Kumar
