Coronavirus: Govt identifies 145 districts with rapid increase in cases, asks states to work proactively

The government has identified over 100 new districts with increasing density of cases over the past three weeks. The Centre has warned that these 145 districts would emerge as epicentres of the coronavirus spread in the country if appropriate measures are not taken now. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said that eastern states could be the next worst-infected areas as migrants return home.

Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and nine other states that had not reported many numbers earlier are witnessing a rapid increase in the number of cases, said Gauba during a presentation to state representatives. Tripura and Manipur that earlier had single-digit cases have also seen an increase in coronavirus numbers.

The health ministry also added that there has been a faster increase in cases in the past fortnight. India had reported 75,000 cases till May 13 which had increased to 1.65 lakh cases till May 28.

Also read: Lockdown 5.0 news: How guidelines may change in fifth phase; check details

While Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have been the biggest contributors to India's corona tally, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha are the ones to have witnessed a sharp increase recently.

The government has identified 145 districts where governments need to act proactively to curb the spread. Twenty-six districts out of these have more than 20 active cases, the ministry said, with more than half in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

The health ministry also said that there has been an increase in confirmation rates in states such as Delhi, Maharashtra and Bihar. However, most states have recorded a drop in fatality rate from 8.5 per cent to 7.1 per cent from May 18 to 25.

Also read: PM Modi writes letter to nation to mark first anniversary of second term: Read full text

Also read: One year of Modi 2.0: Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package big step in making India 'Atmanirbhar', says PM