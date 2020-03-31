Coronavirus in Delhi: 10 deaths, 300 hospitalisations linked to Nizamuddin congregation

Delhi-based headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin West has become the new hotspot for coronavirus cases. The Tablighi Jamaat had hosted a mass gathering this month that was attended by both Indian followers and those from abroad. Nine Indians who attended this congregation have died - 6 in Telangana, one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. One foreign national, a Filipino has also died in Mumbai and 19 other foreigners connected to the movement have tested positive for coronavirus.

It is believed that 1,500 members of the group are currently inside the mosque . Out of these, approximately 300 have been found to have fever, cough and breathing problems. They are being taken to public hospitals across Delhi for isolation. At least 285 people from the Jamaat have been admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital as they were showing coronavirus symptoms. Of the 25 new cases reported from Delhi on Saturday, 18 were from the Jamaat in Nizamuddin, according to a Times of India report. The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has reached 97 as of Monday.

The area has been placed under a complete lockdown by the police, health and municipal authorities. Authorities are attempting to detect and limit the spread of the deadly virus. Headquarters of the Jamaat, also known as Bangle Waali Masjid has been sealed and the rest of the members are being screened for possible COVID-19 symptoms. According to government sources, all those who are not screened as of yet are probable carriers. "All foreign workers of Tablighi Jamaat have been located and all DGPs have been alerted for maintaining strict surveillance," said an official.

