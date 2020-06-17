Coronavirus in Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain to be tested for COVID again

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday due to high-grade fever, will be tested again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, a senior official said. The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) past midnight and was administered a test for novel coronavirus on Tuesday morning.

"He still has fever. The minister tested negative for COVID-19 today. We are going to repeat the test tomorrow after 24 hours of the first test," the senior official told PTI. Doctors at the hospital said his condition is "stable" and had been taken off oxygen supply.

Jain, earlier in the day, tweeted to inform that he was admitted to RGSSH, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government. "Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night. I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," he tweeted.

