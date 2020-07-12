Coronavirus in Delhi: Interstate bus services to resume from Monday

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given its approval to resume interstate bus services to and from Delhi. Buses to and from Delhi are likely to resume from Monday or Tuesday. Delhi interstate bus services were suspended in March following the initial spread of COVID-19 in the country.

According to The Hindustan Times, all three interested bus terminals (ISBTs) in Delhi - Anand Vihar, Kashmere Gate and Sarai Kale Kahn would reopen from Monday or Tuesday.

Before the pandemic gripped the country all three ISBTs used to witness a combined footfall of more than 250,000 every day. Around 3,400 buses from different states but mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Haryana and Chandigarh would travel to or from these ISBTs.

According to the daily, government reports have said that the transport department is losing Rs 5 crore per day as the ISBTs have been shut since March.

According to officials, fewer passengers than normal would be able to travel on a single bus and passengers won't be allowed to stand in buses anymore. The ISBTs will make arrangements to ensure that each bus is disinfected after each trip and will also screen all passengers on arrival.

Officials had also advised passengers that departures and arrivals of buses will be staggered in order to avoid overcrowding at bus stations.

Under 'Unlock 2.0' guidelines, issued by the Centre on June 30, interested travel was permitted and hence many states had started these services. However, transports officials of states neighbouring the national capital are not confident about resuming interstate bus services as the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital had continued to rise.

