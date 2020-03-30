Coronavirus in India: 92 new cases, 4 deaths reported in last 24 hours, says govt

The central government on Monday said that 92 new COVID 19 infection cases and four deaths have been reported in India since Sunday, taking total cases to 1,071 and the number of deaths to 29. The government also clarified that India has not entered Stage 3 of COVID 19, the community transmission of the virus.

Addressing the daily press briefing over the current situation of coronavirus in the nation, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said that coronavirus is still in the local transmission stage in the country as there has been no community transmission as of now. He said that the challenge is to properly implement the advisories to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

"No community transmission has taken place so far. Only local transmission of COVID 19 is seen in India," Luv Aggarwal said told media.

As per WHO report, COVID 19 is assumed to have reached 'community transmission', or stage 3, when the source of the infection for a large number of cases remained unidentified.

"The challenge is to control the spread of COVID 19 infection and also manage the recovery of serious cases,"Aggarwal said.

He said that elderly populace is more susceptible to the virus infection and asked them to take necessary precautions. He asked them to follow the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry and stay at home.

On lockdown, he said that we are moving in right direction, but we need to continue with these efforts of social distancing and strict standard operating procedure (SOP). Stressing on social distancing, he said even one person's carelessness can lead to spread of this pandemic.

He said rather than spreading panic, there is a need for creating awareness about COVID-19.

Speaking at the same press conference, R Gangakhedkar from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 38,442 tests have been conducted till now out of which 3,501 were done on Sunday. In the last 3 days, 1,334 tests have been done in private labs, he said.

"We are still at less than 30% of our testing capacity," he added.

So far, India has reported 1,071 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, while 99 people have been cured.

By Chitranjan Kumar with PTI inputs

