Coronavirus in India: Modi govt authorises SDRF to treat patients

Modi government has decided to treat coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as a notified disaster and have asked the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to assist. The centre's this decision came after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus as a pandemic.

In a statement released on March 14, the government stated that an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh per deceased person, including those who are involved in relief operations or associated in response activities, will be provided to their families.

As per the document, the cost of hospitalisation will be as per the rates fixed by the state governments. Measures were taken by the respective governments for quarantine, sample collection and screening include the provision of temporary food, accommodation, food, clothing, medical care, etc. for people affected and kept in quarantine centres.

Apart from the provision of basics, these measures also include the cost of consumables, support for checking, screening and contact tracing. As per the norms of assistance, a State Executive Committee (SEC) will decide the number of quarantine camps, their duration and the number of people per camp. The SEC can also extend the quarantine period beyond the prescribed limit.

As of now, India has reported 84 coronavirus positive cases, reports PTI. The deadly-virus has claimed over 5,000 lives and killed around 1, 45,000 across the globe.

