Coronavirus in India: Over 3.62 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,120 deaths in last 24 hrs

India on Thursday, May 13, reported 3,62,727 new coronavirus cases and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

This has taken the total case tally to 2,37,03,665, whereas the overall death toll stands at 2,58,317. A total of 3,52,181 discharges were recorded in the last 24 hours.

With this, the daily infection count has surpassed daily recoveries in the country.

Also Read: COVID-19 crisis: Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31

There are currently a total of 37,10,525 active cases in the country comprising 15.65% of the total infections. As many as 17,72,14,256 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered across the country so far.

A total of 1,97,34,823 people have recovered so far, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09%, the data stated. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.26%, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Also Read: Religious, political congregations led to COVID-19 resurgence in India, says WHO

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 30,94,48,585 samples have been tested up to May 12 with 18,64,594 samples being tested on Thursday.