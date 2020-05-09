Coronavirus recovery: Govt issues guidelines on how patients will be discharged

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued fresh directions for discharging coronavirus patients. The discharge policy depends on severity of cases, read the Health Ministry notice.

The government has divided Covid 19 patients in three categories (from mild to severe) and they will be discharged accordingly.

In all cases, patients are required to stay under isolation for at least seven days even after discharge.

According to the government notification, patients who are in a COVID Care Facility will be put under a regular temperature and pulse oximetry monitoring. The patient can be discharged after 10 days (considering from the day symptoms appeared) if they do not have any fever for 3 days. It is to note that before the discharge, COVID-19 test (RT-PCR) will not be performed. The government further informed that before the discharge, if patients witness any dip in oxygen saturation (below 95 per cent), they will be moved to a Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC).

Moderate cases admitted to DCHC (Oxygen beds): In this case, the criteria is further divided into two categories. In both the categories, no RT-PCR test will be done before discharge.

One category is for the patients whose fever ends in 3 days. According to the Health Ministry's guidelines, those who have no fever for 3 days and have maintained oxygen saturation above 95 per cent for a minimum of 4 days, they will be discharged from the facility.

The discharge will be done after 10 days of the symptom onset. But they will first be monitored for breathlessness , fever without antipyretics and if oxygen is needed.

Another case is where the patient demands oxygen and fever is not over within 3 days. In this case, discharge will only be given after the clinical symptoms are resolved and the patient is able to maintain oxygen saturation for 3 consecutive days.

Severe Cases: In the cases where coronavirus infection is severe or the patient has any kind problem which compromises their immunity like HIV, malignancy or is a transplant recipient, the discharge will be given after complete clinical recovery. In this case, the patient will be tested for RT-PCR and discharge will be given when the patient tests negative.

