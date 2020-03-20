Coronavirus: Kejriwal orders all malls in Delhi to shutdown

Delhi Chief Miniter Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the closing down of all malls in Delhi. The number of coronavirus cases has drastically increased in the last three weeks, according to ICMR the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 206.

In a tweet, Kejriwal clarified that all malls would be shut down but grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in malls will continue to function.

In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all Malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegtable shops in them) - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 20, 2020

Kejriwal in a press conference said that he has met with all HODs and secretaries of the Delhi government and has decided that all public dealing activities will be stopped till March 31. He said, "Only essential public dealing activities will continue. All non-essential staff are being directed to work from home". Kejriwal has clarified that during the period of work from home all permanent and contractual employees will be paid for.

Kejriwal also said that he had met with all the Medical Superintendent of all government hospitals in Delhi. He said, "If corona spreads widely in the future, our hospitals should be prepared to deal with such situation - all machines should be working, adequate ventilators, adequate medicines and consumables, manpower etc."

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of cases in Delhi was 16 as of 9:00 am on March 20. Globally, the number has climbed up to 2,45,032 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including around 10,000 deaths.

Only 19 people have been treated for the coronavirus and discharged from the hospitals, these include the three people who were treated in Kerala last month.

So far, five people in the country have died due to the deadly virus. The latest victim is a an Italian tourist in Jaipur. A 70-year-old man from Punjab, a 64-year-old man in Maharashtra, a 76-year-old man in Karnataka and a 68-year-old woman in the national capital have all succumbed to coronavirus.

Also Read: Coronavirus in India Live updates: 4 more people tested COVID-19 positive in Lucknow; tally crosses 200

Also Read: Coronavirus impact: IKEA closes only store in India; asks employees to work from home