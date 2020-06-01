Coronavirus Live Updates: Country reopens as unlock 1.0 begins; Haryana opens interstate borders

The Haryana government has issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of lockdown and decided to open its interstate borders, including those with Delhi from June 1 and places of worship, hotels and malls from June 8. Seeking to follow the Centre's guidelines for the next phase of lockdown, starting June 1, the state government also decided to allow interstate movement of people and goods. Meanwhile, India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed cases also include foreigners.

8.45 AM: Wajid Khan dies due to coronavirus

Music composer, director and singer Wajid Khan died in the wee hours of Monday in a city hospital at the age of 42. He tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. Khan, of the famous Sajid-Wajid music composer duo, also suffered from kidney complications and had undergone kidney transplant a few months ago.

8.32 AM: Police check passes and IDs of people entering the district at Noida-Delhi border near Delhi's Mayur Vihar Extension area.

Gautam Budh Nagar: Police check passes and IDs of people entering the district at Noida-Delhi border near Delhi's Mayur Vihar Extension area.

8.30 AM: Coronavirus in the US

US records 598 coronavirus deaths, bringing its total to 104,356 since the pandemic began, with 1,788,762 overall cases of the virus, far more than any other nation. - AFP