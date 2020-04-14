Coronavirus lockdown 2.0: Bring down hotspots, resume key activities, PM Modi to states

While announcing lockdown extension, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the states that'll reduce the number of hotspots could be allowed to let some important activities resume with some conditions from April 20. Narendra Modi also proposed rewards for states for taking proactive steps to contain the virus spread.

"Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," Modi added.

India might have paid a big economic price for the lockdown but there was no alternative to saving human lives, Modi added. Modi earlier announced the extension of lockdown until May 3. The 21-day nationwide lockdown was scheduled to end on April 14 midnight. A few states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Odisha, among others had already announced the lockdown extension until April 30.

On Saturday, Modi interacted with chief ministers of various states via video conferencing and discussed issues related to the lockdown extension. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases spiked to 10,363 on Tuesday, the latest data by the Health Ministry showed. The tally includes 8,988 active coronavirus cases, 339 deaths, 1,035 cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

