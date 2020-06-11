Coronavirus lockdown: Chandigarh liquor vends to be fined Rs 10,000 for failing to maintain hygiene

Liquor vend owners in Chandigarh will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 if they fail to maintain hygiene in and around their shops, as per amended excise policy. The Chandigarh Union Territory Administration on Wednesday approved an amended excise policy for the period July 2020 to March 31, 2021.

The earlier excise policy for financial year 2020-21 could not be notified because of the coronavius outbreak. The policy for 2019-20 was extended till June 2020, a government statement said. As per the amended policy, the number of licensed liquor vends has been reduced from 95 to 94 while the allotment of vends will be made through an e-tendering system for more transparency, it said.

To curb the menace of cartelization and monopolistic practices, a single person or entity will be entitled to allotment of maximum 10 vends, it further said. The total quota will be 75 lakh proof litres for Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 7.5 lakh proof litres for country liquor and 2.47 lakh proof litres for Imported Foreign Liquor, it said.

The quota of country liquor has been rationalized keeping in view its less demand in city shops and quota of IFL has also been rationalized keeping in view its less demand in village shops, it said. In order to promote 'Swach Bharat Abhiyan', the retail licensees will have to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in and around the shop, failing which a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed for the first time and of Rs 20,000 for subsequent failures, the release added.

The Cow Cess of Rs 5 per bottle of beer and country liquor and Rs 10 per bottle of whisky, which has already been announced, will be applicable from July 1.

