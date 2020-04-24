Coronavirus lockdown: UP govt to bring back migrant workers in phases

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today announced that the state government will bring back migrant workers from other states in phases. The workers will have to observe 14-day isolation before they are brought back.

Officials have been tasked with making a list of workers who need to be brought back. "The Chief Minister has asked for a plan to bring back migrants who have completed 14 days' quarantine in other states. Officers have been directed to prepare a list and check whether such workers have been tested," Awanish Awasthi, UP Additional Chief Secretary told NDTV. "We have also been asked to check how they will be brought to state borders and how they will be kept in quarantine," he added.

Officials also need to make a plan on sanitising the required number of shelter homes and source food and water for these migrants.

The Uttar Pradesh government recently brought students from Kota back to the state on busses. Last month it had arranged for 1,000 buses to bring in migrant workers from neighbouring states.

A large number of migrant workers were left stranded in different states far away from their homes as all transport facilities were halted after the nationwide lockdown.

