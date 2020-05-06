Coronavirus: Mumbai hospitals face bed, medical personnel shortage as cases rise

Both private and public hospitals in Mumbai are swamped with coronavirus cases. The city is facing a shortage of ICU facilities across all hospitals and has sent the healthcare system into a tizzy. There is also a shortage of doctors and healthcare professionals that is proving to be an alarming situation.

Maharashtra has the highest number of corona cases in the country at 15,525. Mumbai is one of the most-severely impacted cities in the state, with average 400 cases daily. According to a report in The Economic Times, as the hospitals grapple with the high number of cases, some have even been made to wait before arrangements were made.

The daily stated that the city hospitals are running out of ordinary beds, ICU beds and even doctors who can treat COVID-19 patients. It stated that till May 1, there were only 11 beds available in BMC-run RN Cooper Hospital, while KEM Hospital in Parel had only six beds available. At Kasturba Hospital, there were just 12 beds available.

When it comes to private hospitals, PD Hinduja Hospital has 42 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients but all of them were occupied. Wockhardt Hospital had only one bed available. Same is the case with Lilavati Hospital. Sushrusha in Vikhroli had 73 beds available, while Seven Hills Reliance had 42 beds available.

Patients with non-coronavirus ailments are struggling to get admitted, while the situation is worse for a lot of coronavirus patients. The ICU care facilities in both public and private hospitals have been exhausted, mentioned the daily.

Maharashtra govt and BMC are trying to make more space for beds. However, officials involved told the daily that it is not likely to solve the problem of shortage of medical personnel. "Beds are not the solution. We need more healthcare personnel," said a BMC doctor to the daily. The BMC has estimated that they would require another 400 personnel to meet the shortage.

Last month, the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) located in Worli area was converted into a quarantine facility. "The NSCI Dome being transformed into a huge quarantine centre as we step up our contact tracing and testing in BMC Greater South Ward. Till now, our contact tracing has been the highest and testing too. Ensuring that carriers are isolated for their own safety and for that of others," tweeted Aaditya Thackeray.

