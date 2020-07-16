Coronavirus: Only 20 persons can attend weddings, funerals in Indore

In an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Indore, the district administration has prohibited gathering of more than 20 people at weddings and funerals, an official said on Thursday. As per an order issued by district collector Manish Singh, which came into effect immediately, not more than 20 people can take part in weddings and funeral processions.

As per the previous order issued in the last week of June, the district administration had allowed 50 guests to attend a wedding, apart from 10 service providers like bands, hairdressers, etc. The official said that as per the fresh order, not more than 10 people can attend the wedding anniversary celebrations and birthday parties organised at home.

Religious functions and public ceremonies have been banned in the run up to the festive season, he said. Meanwhile, at least 136 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Indore in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the district to 5,632, chief medical and health officer Praveen Jadia said.

While 280 persons have died in the district so far, 4,087 have recovered from the infection, he added.

