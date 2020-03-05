Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 claims first life in Switzerland

Coronavirus has claimed its first victim in Switzerland. On Thursday, a 74-year-old woman succumbed to coronavirus marking the country's first death in the COVID- 19 outbreak which has till now claimed more than 3,200 lives.

On Tuesday, the woman was hospitalised in the western city of Lausanne and died overnight from coronavirus, regional police in the Canton of Vaud confirmed.

The woman was considered "high risk" from the virus as she suffered from a pre-existing chronic condition.

Though COVID-19 only produces mild symptoms in 80 percent of the affected, it is especially harmful to the elderly and the sick often causing severe pneumonia and multiple organ failure.

Switzerland has confirmed 58 more cases of COVID-19 since the first case was diagnosed on February 25. Switzerland has now suspended all events with more than 1,000 in potential attendance till March 15. Major events canceled include the Geneva International Motor Show and the International Labour Organisation's governing body meet.

The UN's European headquarters in Geneva has shut its doors to visitors and has curbed some activities linked to the UN Human Rights Council.

Over 95,000 people have been infected and more than 3,200 have died worldwide from the virus, which by Thursday had crept into more than 80 countries across the globe.

Also Read: COVID-19 in India: HM asks states to form Rapid Response Teams to prevent community transmission

Also Read: Coronavirus outbreak: Indian authorities in touch with Iran to evacuate stranded citizens