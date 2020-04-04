Coronavirus outbreak: Govt grants lockdown relaxations for agriculture, farming sectors

The government on Saturday granted exemptions and relaxations for agriculture and allied sectors amid the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus. Shops of agricultural machinery, its spare parts including its supply chain and repairs and shops for truck repairs on highways, preferably at fuel pumps, can remain open to facilitate transportation of farm produce. The tea industry, including plantations, can also function with a maximum of 50 per cent workers.

However, the heads of organisations are expected to ensure that proper hygiene measures are taken and social distancing norms practiced. The Home Ministry has directed the district authorities to ensure strict enforcement of the orders.

A report by KPMG India said that India's GDP growth rate could be lower than expected in FY21 if COVID-19 spreads further. India's growth may fall below 3 per cent if the virus spreads further in India and lockdown sees an extension, according to the report.

Meanwhile, India is currently under a 21-day lockdown to fight against the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 2,000 people so far. As part of its preparations to exit the lockdown, PM Modi on Thursday asked chief ministers on Thursday to formulate a staggered plan, according to a government statement. Earlier today, PM Modi urged the citizens of the country to keep their spirits high amid the lockdown owing to COVID-19. He also asked the people to light candles at the doorsteps of their homes on Sunday to spread light in these dark times.

