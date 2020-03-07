Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi asks officials to identify quarantine facilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the coronavirus situation in the country at a meeting with officials on Saturday and directed them to identify locations for sufficient quarantine facilities and make provisions for critical care in case the disease spreads further.

Prime minister Modi on Saturday said that the country should be careful regarding the spread of coronavirus but "nobody needs to panic".

"While adjusting face masks, people often make a mistake to touch their face which increase chances of spreading viruses," PM Modi said advising people to take care measures properly.

Referring to the texts messages doing rounds on social media about prevention from the coronavirus, Prime Minister Modi requested people to stay away from rumours.

PM Modi said that some of the advices on what to eat and what not to eat, these things should be left to the doctor's consultation. "One need not become a doctor," PM Modi said.

PM Modi added, "The world due to coronavirus outbreak is shifting towards greeting someone from handshakes to namaste. If by any means we have forgotten to use namaste, then it is the right time to do so."

Recently, Prime Minister of Israel Netanyahu encouraged Israeli citizens to greet people using namaste instead of a regular handshake. Netanyahu, talking about the precautionary measures, said that greeting people the Indian way by doing namaste instead of the usual handshake can be adopted in day-to-day life.

At the meeting with all ministries and departments concerned, he said that in view of expert opinion, people should be advised to avoid mass gatherings as much as possible and made aware of the do's and don'ts.

While complimenting all departments for the work done so far, Modi stressed that as the coronavirus scenario evolves, India has to be prepared in its response.

"All departments should work in convergence and action should be initiated for creating awareness in community about the disease and the precautions to be taken," Modi was quoted as saying in an official statement.

"He exhorted the officers to identify the best practices for Covid-19 management from across the world and within the states, and ensure their adoption," it said.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the need for advanced and adequate planning, and timely response which is critical for managing this infectious disease.

According to the statement, the officials were instructed to plan for early testing and evacuation of Indians from Iran where, according to reports, 145 people have died so far due to Covid-19.

On Saturday, a flight from Tehran brought to Delhi swab samples of Indians in Iran who are suspected of having the coronavirus infection. The flight, operated by Mahan Air, then returned with many Iranian nationals.

At the prime minister's review meeting, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan made a presentation about the current scenario and action taken by Health Ministry and other supporting ministries regarding preparedness and response to Covid-19.

Preeti Sudan emphasised on the core areas of surveillance at the point of entry and community, laboratory support, hospital preparedness, logistics and risk communication.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, his deputy Ashwini Kumar Choubey, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Niti Ayog member Vinod Paul, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, and secretaries of health, pharma, civil aviation, MEA, health research, home, shipping, NDMA and others.

The secretary in the Department of Pharma informed the meeting about availability of sufficient stocks of medicines, active pharmaceutical ingredients and other consumables for use in India.

Issues related to the need for continued vigil at all airports, seaports and land border crossings, community-level surveillance, and ensuring availability of sufficient beds for isolation were discussed.

While Vardhan emphasised on the need for effective coordination with states for timely response, Niti Ayog Member Vinod Paul stressed on increasing surge capacity for hospitalization. The request obtained for evacuation of Indians from Iran was also highlighted at the meeting.

