Coronavirus: PM Modi to virtually meet first batch of CMs; here's what's on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will convene two virtual meetings with chief ministers of states and union territories (UT) on Tuesday and Wednesday. The PM and state heads are expected discuss ways to flatten the coronavirus curve that has risen sharply during the Unlock 1.0.

On June 16, PM Modi will interact with heads of 21 states and UTs. These include states that have registered low cases of coronavirus and deaths. Among the 21 states are Punjab, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and all of the Northeastern states. All these states account for only 5.75 per cent of total cases of India according to Monday data. These 21 states had recorded 19,144 total confirmed cases and less than 150 deaths until Monday.

On June 17, PM Modi will be interacting with CMs of states with higher density of cases. These states include Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. In India, coronavirus infection has largely hit 15-states. These 15 states account for 90 per cent confirmed cases in the country. Moreover, according to health ministry data, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu have alone reported 217,345 cases out of 332,424 cases, as of Monday.

With the medical set up in big cities already stressed, a district-level preparedness plan will be on the agenda in today's meeting. The Prime Minister is likely to emphasise on greater adherence to social distancing protocols and better practices in containment zones.

The need to beef up the availability of testing kits and other essentials may also be discussed. The migrant crisis and the ways states handled the situation might also be on the agenda. Since many of the worst-hit states are big employment and economic centers the CMs are likely to finalise their strategy to continue economic activity along with lockdown measures.

Meanwhile, several states have clarified that there is not going to be another phase of lockdown, while several states have already created their own methods to improve social distancing.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday through a tweet ruled out the return of a lockdown. However, Tamil Nadu has announced a complete lockdown in four districts, including Chennai, from June 19 to 30 due to spurt in the number of coronavirus cases.

Since Unlock 1.0 began this month, India has witnessed a rapid spike, taking the overall number of positive cases to over 3 lakh. At present, India's coronavirus cases have jumped to 332,424, including 9,520 deaths. A total of 169,798 people have recovered/discharged/ migrated.

Also read: IndiGo finds demand holding; plans to issue cash refunds by October

Also read: Maharashtra government inks MOUs worth Rs 16,000 crore with 12 companies