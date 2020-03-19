Coronavirus: Prasar Bharti CEO quashes rumours of PM Modi announcing 'lockdown'

Shashi Shekhar, the CEO of Prasar Bharti, has quashed rumours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing a "lockdown" to contain COVID-19 in his address to the nation at 8:00 pm today.

Shekhar in a tweet has said that some media outlets were speculating that PM Modi would announce a lockdown in his address to the nation. He put the speculations to rest saying, "This information is incorrect". He also said that initiating a lockdown will create "unnecessary

panic" among the population of the country and that a lockdown is "the last thing we need in times like this."

Some media outlets are speculating that PM Modi will announce a lock down in his address. This information is incorrect. It will also create unnecessary panic in minds of people, which is the last thing we need in times like this. - Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) March 19, 2020

PM Modi had chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday. After the meeting, the PMO announced that the PM would address the nation on Thursday at 8:00 pm. The PMO had said that the PM would talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and efforts to contain it.

The number of coronavirus cases has increased sharply in the last three weeks. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 180 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in India. Globally, the number has climbed up to 2,19,032 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 8,953 deaths.

Only 16 people have been treated for the coronavirus and discharged from the hospitals, these include the three people who were treated in Kerala last month.

So far, four people in the country have died due to the deadly virus. The latest victim is a 72-year-old man from Punjab. The other three victims include a 64-year-old man from Maharashtra, a 76-year-old man from Karnataka and a 68-year-old woman from the national capital.

Also Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Woman with has travel history to UK tests positive in Chandigarh; tally rises to 170

Also Read: Deadly novel coronavirus can exist in air for hours and for days on surfaces, says study