Coronavirus in Delhi: Amit Shah calls urgent meeting, Arvind Kejriwal may attend

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an urgent meeting amid rising in coronavirus cases in Delhi. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain are expected to attend a meeting with Shah in the evening.

The home minister will take stock of the situation arising due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi and how to deal with it, a home ministry official said.

Kejriwal is likely to request for additional beds in Delhi's central government-run hospitals amid a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. Apart from more beds, Kejriwal may ask for further assistance, including ensuring cooperation from other states in controlling pollution.

During the first wave of COVId-19 in Delhi in June-July, Shah met Kejriwal twice to discuss the coronavirus crisis in Delhi. Shah had intervened and a centre-state combined approach was credited for mitigating the situation.

However, since the beginning of October, Delhi has been seeing a sudden jump in the number of daily infections. The national capital recorded 7,340 COVID-19 cases in a day taking the COVID-19 caseload to over 4.82 lakh on Saturday, while 96 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll in the city to 7,519.

Additionally, active cases in the national capital on Saturday rose to 44,456 from 44,329 the previous day. A total of 4,30,195 patients has recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of people in home isolation increased to 27,428 on Saturday from 26,741 the previous day.

According to the Delhi government, the number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 4,288 on Saturday from 4,184 on Friday. The sudden spike in cases comes amid the festive season and rising pollution level. While Durga Puja celebrations ended on October 25, Diwali was on Saturday.

