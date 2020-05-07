Coronavirus: RSS bats for swadeshi model over capitalism, communism

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

RSS says coronavirus has exposed limitations of global capitalism and communism

Swadeshi development model is need of the hour, it says

Relevant for not just India but entire world, adds RSS

3,42,000 RSS volunteers are engaged in COVID relief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has said that COVID-19 exposed the limitations of ideologies of both global capitalism and global communism. The organisation called for a new Swadeshi development model based on self-reliance as materialist world view imposed on the entire world can push us to newer cycles of economic depression and environmental degradation. The Swadeshi model will integrate economic activity, local resources, workforce and needs, taking into account the ecological considerations, Dattatreya Hosabale, sah sarkaryavah (joint general secretary), RSS said in an online interaction with representatives of the foreign media on Wednesday.

"RSS believes that such a model is applicable not just for Bharat but for the entire world. The economic decentralisation and social cohesion are the way forward to fulfil the objective of sustainable development," he said.

According to Hosabale, an international effort should be undertaken to investigate the origin, reason and impact of the pandemic and to create new regimes to avoid such emergencies and to deal with it, if any, in future. It should involve responsible individuals, organisations and countries, he said.

Emphasising on efforts that RSS is taking to control the spread of the pandemic, Hosabale said for the first time since 1929, RSS has suspended all its training camps and gatherings till June-end. Also, RSS, which was in the midst of organising its annual event, the Pratinidhi Sabha (the National Council) at Bengaluru in March, called off the event, asking the representatives from all over the country to return.

He also said over 3,42,000 RSS volunteers have carried out various help and relief activities at 67,336 places. "So far about 50,48,088 families and individuals have been benefited, and over 3,17,12,767 meals have been served along with 44,54,555 masks being distributed."