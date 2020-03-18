scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Coronavirus: Suresh Prabhu quarantines self after Saudi Arabia trip

Total number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 147 on Wednesday

Former Union minister and BJP MP Suresh Prabhu Former Union minister and BJP MP Suresh Prabhu

Former Union minister and BJP MP Suresh Prabhu has self quarantined himself at his residence for the next 14 days, as a precautionary measure following his return from Saudi Arabia to attend a meeting on March 10. Sources said though Prabhu has tested negative for the coronavirus, he, however has decided to stay in isolation as a precaution.

Earlier, Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan too self-quarantined himself at his residence in the national capital as a precautionary measure after a medical institute he had visited recently had reported a COVID-19 case. He too had tested negative. The total number of the coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 147 on Wednesday.

Also read: Coronavirus in India Live updates: Telangana reports another COVID-19 positive case; total tally reaches 148

Also read: Coronavirus: COVID-19 positive soldier's family quarantined in Ladakh; father had returned from Iran

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos