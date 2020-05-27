Coronavirus testing not mandatory for maternal, newborn care: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry said that COVID-10 testing is not mandatory to provide essential care related to reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health care. The ministry further stated that mother and newborn should be nursed together as far as possible in its guidance note on 'Provision of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) services during and post COVID-19 pandemic' on Wednesday. The Health Ministry added that critical care for children and women must be given irrespective of coronavirus status. This note comes as most hospitals are conducting corona tests before admitting patients.

"Under no circumstances should there be a denial of essential services," stated the ministry. The guidance note elaborates that services such as antenatal and newborn care, immunisation, family planning and adolescent health among others are to be provided at different levels in accordance with the zonal categorisation of containment zones, buffer zones and beyond these zones.

"With more than 2.5 crore pregnancies each year in the country, it is important to ensure the availability of services during this period as any denial of services can have an impact on maternal and newborn mortalities, morbidities as well as the health care costs," it said.

The ministry said that regulating fertility is a necessity as unwanted pregnancies can have negative impact on the health of the mother and the child. There is a need to enhance provision of safe abortion services besides post-partum and post abortion contraception, the ministry highlighted.

"India also has the largest adolescent and youth population. Therefore, in addition to the current priority for COVID-19 for health facilities and health workers, it is also vital that essential health services for vulnerable population like this segment are continued during the pandemic," it said.

According to the guidance note, any area exiting a containment or buffer zone can start such activities as listed in areas beyond buffer zone after a minimum gap of 14 days following delisting.

The guidance note stated that practices of physical distancing, hand washing, and respiratory hygiene need to be maintained at all service areas by all beneficiaries and service providers.

All COVID-19 suspects and positive cases should preferably be provided services at dedicated COVID facilities.

Also read: PPE kits not covered under insurance, yet cost 50% of COVID-19 treatment

Also read: Coronavirus Vaccine: Latest updates from India and around the world