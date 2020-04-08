Coronavirus: Traders' body CAIT urges lockdown extension

Traders' body Confederation of All India Traders has asked the central government to extend the lockdown period.

The decision was taken based on a survey of senior trade leaders of all states.

The body said that traders are ready to extend their best services to the nation even though they will face several trading, economic and financial challenges. It said the traders were ready for an extension in interest of the nation.

The statement further said that the trading community will follow whatever decision the government comes up with.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) had asked for an extension of lockdown. "We have no other choice except to obey the lockdown. At least we are not seeing deaths like Italy, Spain and the US," KCR had said.

Other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan too have asked for an extension of lockdown.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has also suggested that the lockdown should be extended in a safe and calibrated manner.

On April 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference with chief ministers had told them to plan a 'common exit strategy' for a staggered re-entry of the population when 21-day lockdown ends.

